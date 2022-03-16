Posidonia: Countdown for next IMO milestone

The world’s leading classification societies for the marine industry are returning to Posidonia this summer, following the pandemic-induced hiatus, during which they have been mapping out the path to the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 deadline for slashing shipping’s average carbon intensity (CO2 per ton-mile) by at least 40% compared to 2008.

The most imminent milestone of the IMO’s decarbonization roadmap is January 1, 2023, when it will be required that all vessels calculate their Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and establish their annual operational Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

Scheduled for June 6-10, Posidonia will provide the world’s maritime community with a pertinent and timely platform to meet with the likes of ABS, BV, CCS, ClassNK, DNV, KR, LR and RINA, among others, to align a collective response to the IMO mandate and navigate the last stretch prior to the implementation deadline for the EEXI and CII requirements.

Speed is of the essence, both in terms of how quickly shipowners and the industry at large respond to the IMO’s short-term monitoring requirements, and in their long-term commitment to lower the speed limits for their fleets.