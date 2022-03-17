ATHEX: Gains from Wednesday cashed in

Wednesday’s huge rise on the Greek bourse was followed on Thursday by some profit taking, focused mainly on bank stocks. As long as the war continues in Ukraine volatility will remain the main feature of a shallow market such as that of Athinon Avenue, with the end result of the first quarter of the year still unknown two weeks before the end of March.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 862.09 points, shedding 1.14% from Wednesday’s 871.99 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.26%, ending at 2,076.98 points.

The banks index sank 3.41%, as Alpha slumped 5.73%, National dropped 4.76%, Piraeus parted with 2.07% and Eurobank gave up 0.84%.

ElvalHalcor lost 4.88%, Viohalco conceded 4.82% and Terna Energy was down 2.97%, but OTE jumped 3.83%, Sarantis collected 2.22% and Titan Cement earned 1.76%.

In total 33 stocks reported gains, 71 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 110.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €111.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.79% to close at 65.25 points.