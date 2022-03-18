new-pension-issue-system-bears-fruit

The first few pensions to be issued with the help of certified accountants and lawyers have now been released, with retirees getting their monthly handouts less than 90 days after submitting their applications.

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis had a video conference on Thursday with the professionals who helped get the first such pensions issued. Although the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is not in a position to know the precise number of pensions issued through the cooperation of private professionals and EFKA employees, ministry officials note that the new system has allowed for the issue of the new pensions in record time.

The ministry sources also point out that a number of conclusions emerged from the professionals’ discussion with the minister and some of the pensioners. They agreed that the new process is fairly simple for retirees, it is the fastest in the EFKA context as it requires fewer than 90 days (in some cases pensions were issued within 45 days), the certified professionals supply direct and correct information to applicants, and the issue of pensions is conducted without errors as there are multiple levels of checks.