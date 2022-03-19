textile-industry-asks-for-more-support

The Greek textile industry on Friday sounded an alarm over the impact of high energy costs.

Eleftherios Kourtalis, president of the Union of Greek Textile Industries, said in a statement that the energy crisis has directly hit not only the competitiveness but especially the sustainability of the Greek textile industry and required an urgent mobilization and decisions by the state, given that the crisis is expected to be extended.

The textile industry urged the government to provide more efficient support measures in the framework drafted by the EU and cover the greater part of increases in electricity rates.

The textile industry also urged the government to intervene in the wholesale electricity market, following the steps taken by other European countries.

“In this environment, fundamental support measures are necessary to avoid pushing the industry toward the termination of operations of a sector that contributes to the strengthening of the country’s productive base and boosts GDP growth,” Kourtalis said.