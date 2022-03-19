greece-fifth-most-popular-retirement-destination-abroad-for-britons

Greece is aspiring British expats’ fifth most popular destination for retiring abroad, according to a new survey by PensionBee, which has found that almost half (47%) of wannabe expats would now like to retire abroad as a result of Covid-19 travel restrictions inspiring them to travel more in later life.

One in every nine Britons (11%) would like to come to Greece and retire, the survey showed, compared with 34% who would like to retire in Spain, 17% in France, 15% in the US and 13% in Italy.

Greece is ahead of Portugal (10%) and Canada (8%). Cyprus ranks joint eighth with 7%.