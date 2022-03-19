Greek minister submits proposals on war’s impact on tourism

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias proposed to the European Union Tourism Ministers’ Council, organized by the EU French Presidency in France on Thursday, the creation of a European mechanism to address the crisis in Ukraine and its repercussions on tourism.

He also referred to the possibility of supporting the sector against the problems it is facing due to the rising cost of energy.

Kikilias’ proposal was accepted by his counterparts from Spain and Italy, who urged the EU to move in this direction.

The Greek minister also cited the possibility of jobs in the tourism sector for Ukrainian refugees.