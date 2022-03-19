ECONOMY

Greek minister submits proposals on war’s impact on tourism

greek-minister-submits-proposals-on-wars-impact-on-tourism
[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias proposed to the European Union Tourism Ministers’ Council, organized by the EU French Presidency in France on Thursday, the creation of a European mechanism to address the crisis in Ukraine and its repercussions on tourism. 

He also referred to the possibility of supporting the sector against the problems it is facing due to the rising cost of energy. 

Kikilias’ proposal was accepted by his counterparts from Spain and Italy, who urged the EU to move in this direction. 

The Greek minister also cited the possibility of jobs in the tourism sector for Ukrainian refugees.

Tourism
READ MORE
tourism-minister-meets-with-french-officials
ECONOMY

Tourism minister meets with French officials

[AP]
TOURISM

Cyprus hopes to fill Russian tourism gap

tourism-ministry-signs-data-deal-with-card-company-visa
ECONOMY

Tourism Ministry signs data deal with card company Visa

[Intime News]
TOURISM

Crete is Europeans’ top pick

gnto-reopens-its-office-in-madrid
ECONOMY

GNTO reopens its office in Madrid

regional-airports-show-major-increase-in-passenger-traffic-from-2021
TRANSPORT

Regional airports show major increase in passenger traffic from 2021