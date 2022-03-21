greek-startup-reaches-into-the-metaverse

Greek startup Magos is attempting to “touch the world of the future” with its “magical” exoskeleton glove.

The team is developing a technology that could be utilized for the discovery of the unknown metaverse, as it does not only digitize hand movements, but also the sense of feeling by using sensors that provide vibrations and simulate touch as felt in reality.

Founded in 2017, the startup works out of the Athens Digital Lab. The new tool it has developed is placed on the human hand so that it can digitally represent its movements in a virtual and enhanced reality environment, Magos co-founder Gregory Agriopoulos tells Kathimerini.