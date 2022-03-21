alternative-to-eastmed-for-cypriot-gas

The EastMed pipeline is not a one-way street, said Cypriot Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry Natasa Pilides replying to a question on the role of Cyprus in Europe’s energy supply and the possibility of the construction of EastMed pipeline that will connect gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

Addressing a panel discussion on the sidelines of the “Save Energy” exhibition held by the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation, Pilides said that the goal was to make the best use of Cyprus’ deposits in the most economically feasible and efficient way, pointing out that a good solution for Cyprus deposits was the LNG facilities in Egypt, something which was currently under discussion for Cyprus’ gas field “Aphrodite.”

Regarding a dispute with Israeli companies over the utilization of “Aphrodite,” Pilides said she will meet her Israeli counterpart on April 11 in Israel, where they will discuss the situation with the licensed companies, without deviating from the convergences achieved on the matter.

Pilides also stressed that Cyprus is more ready than ever to further increase the share of renewable resources in the energy balance.