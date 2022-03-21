ECONOMY ENERGY

Alternative to EastMed for Cypriot gas

alternative-to-eastmed-for-cypriot-gas

The EastMed pipeline is not a one-way street, said Cypriot Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry Natasa Pilides replying to a question on the role of Cyprus in Europe’s energy supply and the possibility of the construction of EastMed pipeline that will connect gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

Addressing a panel discussion on the sidelines of the “Save Energy” exhibition held by the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation, Pilides said that the goal was to make the best use of Cyprus’ deposits in the most economically feasible and efficient way, pointing out that a good solution for Cyprus deposits was the LNG facilities in Egypt, something which was currently under discussion for Cyprus’ gas field “Aphrodite.”

Regarding a dispute with Israeli companies over the utilization of “Aphrodite,” Pilides said she will meet her Israeli counterpart on April 11 in Israel, where they will discuss the situation with the licensed companies, without deviating from the convergences achieved on the matter.

Pilides also stressed that Cyprus is more ready than ever to further increase the share of renewable resources in the energy balance.

Cyprus Energy
READ MORE
nicosia-eyes-gas-deposit-developments
ENERGY

Nicosia eyes gas deposit developments

[Associated Press]
ENERGY

Cyprus and the EastMed are a ‘midterm choices’ for the EU

cypriot-electricity-market-opening
ECONOMY

Cypriot electricity market opening

cyprus-power-market-opens-up-further
ENERGY

Cyprus power market opens up further

eastmed-project-to-depend-on-financial-feasibility-study
ENERGY

EastMed project to depend on financial feasibility study

cyprus-gas-project-going-full-steam-ahead
ENERGY

Cyprus gas project going full steam ahead