ATHEX: Bourse sees trading dip to 10-week low

Pessimism on the course of the war in Ukraine led to moderate losses for the majority of stocks on Monday at Athinon Avenue, with turnover slumping to about a third of that in the previous bourse session. The upgrade of Greece’s credit rating by DBRS Morningstar late last Friday appeared to make no difference to investor sentiment.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 859.32 points, shedding 0.41% from Friday’s 862.86 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.58%, ending at 2,069.58 points.

The banks index dropped 1.22%, with Eurobank conceding 2.82%, Piraeus giving up 1.70% and Alpha falling 1.53%, while National advanced 1.97%.

Sarantis fell 3.69% and Athens Water (EYDAP) parted with 2.17%, but Motor Oil improved 2.98% and Viohalco earned 2.95%

In total 42 stocks secured gains, 54 posted losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 10 weeks, amounting to 43.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €125 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.15% to close at 65.57 points.