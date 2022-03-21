high-quality-natural-gas-off-cyprus

The Glaucus-2 appraisal well in Block 10 of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus revealed the existence of high-quality natural gas, according to an announcement issued on Monday by the Cypriot Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.

The drilling operations, which included production testing carried out by the ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus (Offshore) Limited – Qatar Petroleum International Upstream LLC consortium, identified the presence of a natural gas reservoir with high-quality characteristics.

The consortium will proceed with a detailed analysis and evaluation of the data collected to more accurately determine the qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the reservoir, as well as potential development and commercialization options. In addition, the consortium will communicate to the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry the results of the evaluation of the data collected from the drilling and testing activities once the evaluation is completed.

Drilling operations at Glaucus-2 began on December 20 by the Stena Forth drillship, which departed from the drilling site late on Sunday.