greeks-in-favor-of-shift-to-green-policies

Most Greeks believe climate policies will make their life better, boost growth and create more jobs, according to a European Investment Bank survey released on Tuesday.

The EIB found out that two-thirds of Greeks (67%) believe their quality of life will improve, with greater convenience in their everyday lives and a positive impact on the quality of their food and their health. This compares with the European Union average rate of 61%, while in Cyprus the rate stands at 75%.

Are policies to tackle climate change good news for the economy? The majority of Greeks would agree: 63% say the green transition will be a source of economic growth (above the EU average of 56%). Policies that address the climate crisis are also seen as good news for the job market: 57% of respondents think these will have a net positive impact on employment levels within the country, creating more jobs than they eliminate. However, nearly two-thirds (61%) of Greeks anticipate that their purchasing power will decrease with the green transition.

The 2021-22 Climate Survey conducted in September 2021 also showed that Greeks see climate change threatening their place of residence: When asked about the longer-term impact of the climate crisis, one-third of Greeks (30%) expect to have to move to another region or country because of climate change. This concern is nearly double among people in their 20s, with a majority of them (56%) saying they are worried about the possibility of needing to move due to climate issues. Greeks, especially young people, are also concerned about the sustainability of their jobs: One-third of respondents aged 20-29 (33%) fear they could lose their job because it will become incompatible with the fight against climate change, which is 10 points above the national average of 23%.

According to Greek respondents, the challenges related to climate change are here to stay: While 29% of them believe that the climate crisis will be under control by 2050, two-thirds (65%) feel that it will still be a serious issue by mid-century.

Surprisingly, more than a quarter of respondents (28%) believe that most people will no longer own a car in 20 years’ time, and 77% say they think that most people will be working from home to contribute to the fight against climate change. Lastly, two-fifths (43%) think most people will have adopted a plant-based diet.