OLP says it’s open to changes

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) reacted to the recent court decision that temporarily paused construction at its Cruise Terminal Expansion Project, stating that it is “committed to implement its large-scale investment plan in the country, including any possible modifications deemed necessary, based on the decisions of the relevant administrative and judicial authorities and in full alignment with the Concession Agreement with the Greek state. As a trusted, reliable and long-term investor, OLP is closely cooperating with the Greek authorities for the best possible outcomes, while giving full effect to all relevant decisions and instructions. The company’s main aim remains to continue the dynamic growth path of the Port of Piraeus for the benefit of the Greek economy and society.”

