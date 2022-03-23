ATHEX: Stocks take fresh tumble

Fears of further aggravation in relations between Russia and the West drove Greek stock prices lower too on Wednesday, just like in the rest of the eurozone. OPAP headed higher though, and the gaming company’s robust financial results helped moderate the benchmark’s decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 854.88 points, shedding 1.46% from Tuesday’s 867.54 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.33%, ending at 2,065.80 points.

The banks index slumped 1.84%, as Alpha conceded 2.37%, National gave up 2.20%, Eurobank dropped 1.55% and Piraeus lost 0.71%.

Lamda Development sank 4.02%, Coca-Cola HBC fell 3.77%, ElvalHalcor was down 3.54%, OTE telecom shrank 2.90% and Titan Cement ended 2.80% lower, while OPAP advanced 3.43% and Athens Water (EYDAP) rose 1.46%.

In total 22 stocks made gains, 78 counted losses and 16 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 64.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €48 million.

Thursday is the last day of this trading week, with Friday being a national holiday.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.47% to 65.91 points.