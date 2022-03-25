supermarkets-in-greece-start-rationing-sugar-sales-too

Supermarket chains are now resorting to rationing the sale of products in their brick-and-mortar stores too, with AB Vassilopoulos setting a maximum limit on the purchase of all brands of corn and sunflower oil and of flour per customer.

Mymarket has now imposed a limit on sunflower oil while Sklavenitis has added sugar to the rationed sales of corn oil through its online store, setting a maximum limit of four packs of sugar.

The government has tabled an amendment forcing companies to declare their stocks in various food categories, in the same way that had occurred with healthcare commodities at the start of the pandemic two years ago.