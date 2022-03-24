ATHEX: Benchmark sheds almost 2.3% this week

The raging war in Ukraine that is into its fifth week, the soaring prices of raw materials and energy, and the first market shortages in Greece aggravated investor mood and led on Thursday to fresh losses for the majority of stocks at Athinon Avenue, extended the decline of the benchmark for the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 843.11 points, shedding 1.38% from Wednesday’s 854.88 points. On a weekly basis it dropped 2.29%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.40%, ending at 2,036.94 points and the banks index conceded 1.23%.

Titan Cement slumped 4.40%, Viohalco gave up 4.21%, Sarantis parted with 3.65%, Aegean Airlines eased 3.26%, Athens Water (EYDAP) declined 2.74% and Coca-Cola HBC fell 2.18%. Lamda Development was the only blue chip to grow, rising 0.74%.

In total 35 stocks secured gains, 63 registered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €64.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.08% to close at 66.62 points.