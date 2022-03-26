four-new-board-members-at-attica-bank

The Attica Bank Board of Directors elected as new independent non-executive members Ioannis Zografakis, Aimilios Giannopoulos and Grigorios Zarifopoulos, it said on Thursday, following the resignations of Venetia Kousia, Sotirios Karkalakos and Konstantinos Tsagaropoulos.

It also elected Patrick Horend as a board member in order to complete the 11-member composition of the board, as stipulated by the General Meeting of September 2, 2020.

The election is valid for the remaining BoD term of office, or September 1, 2023.