Gov’t looking into tourism support

The government is examining ways to support the travel offices and hotels that usually focus on the Russian and Ukrainian tourism markets, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Thursday.

“Our major industry, tourism, is the main source of revenues for the Greek economy for 2022. The Russian market represents only a small part of the Greek tourism product,” Kikilias told public broadcaster ERT.

“We work hard every day to bring as many tourists and travelers as possible and high-income visitors to Greece,” he added.