decarbonization-key-theme-of-posidonia-conference-program

This summer’s Posidonia fair, on June 6-10 at the Metropolitan Expo center at Spata, will have decarbonization as one of its main themes.

“Decarbonization and its drivers of new propulsion technologies, alternative fuels and required infrastructures will be extensively debated at the Posidonia 2022 conference program, as indeed will all other issues of interest and concern to the global shipping industry,” Posidonia Exhibitions Managing Director Theodore Vokos said.

“Once again, in June this year, Posidonia will provide a prestigious platform for the international maritime community to convene, communicate with each other, learn from each other and discover the latest trends and technologies to impact the sector in the years to come,” he added.