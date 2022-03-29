stop-to-present-new-marine-industry-services-at-posidonia

STOP is a Greece-based specialist in personal protective equipment such as workwear, footwear, gloves, safety equipment, head protection, fall protection, breathing protection and gas detectors.

The company was founded in 1978 and since then has participated as a Posidonia exhibitor a total of 11 times. During Posidonia 2022, on June 6-10, STΟP will present a new series of marine products as well as new services designed especially for the marine industry.

It will also provide information about its new hub in Singapore, the company’s second international location, after Rotterdam.

“We expect to achieve new successful collaborations and update the relationship with existing customers outside the confines of the office environment. We participate because we believe it is important to our marketing strategy for the company’s brand recognition and exposure,” said CEO Michael Pantazis.