over-3-million-air-seats-available-from-france-to-greece-this-year

Greece is heading for a season of exceptional tourism flows from France, as the data available so far show that the rate of bookings for Greece from the French market is particularly dynamic this year too, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told French tourism association Selectour’s “Forces de Ventes” conference that took place at Loutraki over the weekend.

Selectour is the biggest network of travel agencies in France, with 1,200 members across the country and in other French-speaking states.

Kikilias also stressed there will be more than 3 million air seats available for visitors from France to Greece this year.