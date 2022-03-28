cyprus-plans-to-deliver-mail-using-drones

Cyprus Post is getting an upgrade thanks to technology: According to Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Yiannis Karousos, Cypriot post offices will begin using drones as an alternative method of delivering mail and packages to remote areas. The program will be launched on a pilot basis.

A demonstration took place on Monday at noon at a hotel in Limassol, with Karousos stating that “Cyprus Post is being upgraded. The plan to use drones instead of mail delivery carriers in specific cases was taken after the government decided against privatizing the postal service.”

“The government is proceeding to upgrade [Cyprus Post] and the service which we offer,” he noted, stressing that technology and innovation make this upgrade possible “and part of that is the delivery of mail items using drone technology.”

He went on to note that the drone mail delivery service “is something that is being explored globally and we believe it is the future of postal delivery. It is something we are looking at today as we participate in an EU program where, with the participation of six countries, we can determine what services we can offer using drones,” the minister added.

He pointed out that Cyprus can benefit from the use of drones due to the short distances involved, adding: “We are very optimistic that this technology can be used and citizens can expect many changes in the future. Instead of hiring postal distributors or mailmen, we will begin hiring drone pilots.”

Asked when the use of drone technology in postal services can be expected to start, the minister said that the ministry was still trying to assess the challenges, issues and logistics with regard to drone delivery.

Karousos also stated that drones could be used within cities, “but would make even more sense for remote areas, where postal services cannot be provided on a daily basis, thereby increasing the productivity of the mail service.”

He added that part of the process will involve the Civil Aviation Authority, which is responsible for drone licensing and flights.

The minister went on to express his satisfaction with the adoption by the Croatian mail service of the Cyprus Port practice of 24-hour mail boxes.