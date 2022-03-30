Korea’s DSR set for Posidonia debut

One of South Korea’s leading manufacturers of synthetic and steel wire ropes has decided to make its Posidonia debut this year (June 6-10), 50 years after the Seoul-based company was founded. DSR Corporation today operates five manufacturing locations across South Korea and China, and international sales offices in the US, Japan and Germany.

With such an international outlook, the company is hopeful that the resumption of trade fairs such as Posidonia will lead to further business growth and opportunities.

David Jo, DSR manager, said, “At Posidonia 2022 we will present DSR’s SuperMax and Forcetra mooring lines in full compliance with MEG4 requirements, and we are going to introduce DSR’s total mooring solution with our brand-new online platform, DSR WINS.”