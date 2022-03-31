ECONOMY

Maritime tourism set to benefit from Greek-Israeli agreement

maritime-tourism-set-to-benefit-from-greek-israeli-agreement

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias has agreed with his Israeli counterpart Yoel Razvozov to ramp up cooperation between Greece and Israel, especially in maritime tourism.

Kikilias announced that he is planning an initiative to promote regional cooperation in tourism between Mediterranean countries and Razvozov expressed Israel’s support for the Greek initiative.

The Greek minister also had a number of meetings with Israeli tourism market executives, representatives of airline companies and tour operators on the sidelines of the IMTM 2022 tourism fair in Tel Aviv.

Airline CEOs agreed to increase flights to Greek destinations in 2022, while Arkia Israeli Airlines announced a new service to Volos.

At the crux of the minister’s meetings was a further increase of tourism flows from Israel to Greece and especially to areas of historical significance for Israelis, such as Thessaloniki, as well as promoting cruise tourism and extending the stays of Israeli visitors, combined with alternative forms of tourism.

Tourism
READ MORE
oniro-buys-four-more-hotels-intends-to-invest-400-mln-euros
TOURISM

Oniro buys four more hotels, intends to invest 400 mln euros

cyprus-experience-needed-in-tourism
TOURISM

‘Cyprus experience’ needed in tourism

[AMNA archive photo]
AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean Airlines sees blue skies ahead

over-3-million-air-seats-available-from-france-to-greece-this-year
TOURISM

Over 3 million air seats available from France to Greece this year

govt-looking-into-tourism-support
ECONOMY

Gov’t looking into tourism support

athens-is-worlds-leading-five-star-destination-survey-shows
TOURISM

Athens is world’s leading five-star destination, survey shows