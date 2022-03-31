export-credit-insurance-bill-approved

A draft bill turning the Export Credit Insurance Organization (OAEP) into a societe anonyme was approved by majority vote in principle at the National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Greek Parliament on Tuesday.

The new formation will be called the Hellenic Export Credit Company SA, and the bill includes ratification of its articles of association.

During a hearing earlier, related agencies expressed their full support for it, including the Panhellenic Exporters Association, with President of the Board Christina Sakellaridi saying this was a long-overdue step, the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE), the Exporters Association of Crete, and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).