ECONOMY

Export credit insurance bill approved

export-credit-insurance-bill-approved

A draft bill turning the Export Credit Insurance Organization (OAEP) into a societe anonyme was approved by majority vote in principle at the National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Greek Parliament on Tuesday.

The new formation will be called the Hellenic Export Credit Company SA, and the bill includes ratification of its articles of association.

During a hearing earlier, related agencies expressed their full support for it, including the Panhellenic Exporters Association, with President of the Board Christina Sakellaridi saying this was a long-overdue step, the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE), the Exporters Association of Crete, and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

Economy
READ MORE
[Reuters/Costas Baltas]
ECONOMY

Staikouras: Energy crisis will hurt economic growth this year

stournaras-ecb-might-raise-base-interest-rate-slightly-by-year-end
ECONOMY

Stournaras: ECB might raise base interest rate slightly by year-end

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

War in Ukraine will cost Greece at least 1 percentage point of GDP

A survey has found that a salary of 1,000 euros has lost 25% to 30% of its purchasing power since February. [CHARLES KRUPA/AP]
ANALYSIS

Inflationary side effects

Rural Development Minister Giorgos Georgantas.
ECONOMY

Food shortages played down

[InΤime News]
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis: Greece can return to investment grade next year