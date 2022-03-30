ECONOMY

Gas grid operator will review plans on additional LNG cargoes if Russian flows stop

gas-grid-operator-will-review-plans-on-additional-lng-cargoes-if-russian-flows-stop
A worker fills a car at a gas station in Athens, March 17, 2022 [Reuters/Costas Baltas]

The country’s gas grid operator will review its plans on additional cargoes of liquefied natural gas that Greece might need if Russia stops gas supplies to the country, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Greece held an emergency meeting of its energy regulator, gas and power transmission operators and its biggest gas and power suppliers to assess all available scenarios about gas supply security.

Gas grid operator DESFA will also examine the cost for adding an additional floating tank at the country’s sole LNG terminal off Athens, the ministry said in a statement after the meeting. [Reuters]

Energy
READ MORE
energy-ministry-holds-emergency-meeting-over-supply-concerns
NEWS

Energy Ministry holds emergency meeting over supply concerns

Market adequacy moves will be undertaken for some imports from war-torn countries, which will now have to be sought elsewhere or produced in Greece as well, such as sunflowers for their oil, which is currently in high demand. [Reuters]
NEWS

Further initiatives to offset energy woes

us-sees-key-role-for-east-med-in-new-energy-landscape
NEWS

US sees key role for East Med in new energy landscape

older-buildings-and-vehicles-increase-energy-costs-in-greece
ECONOMY

Older buildings and vehicles increase energy costs in Greece

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Russia’s gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (right) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (left) are seen talking during a meeting in Cairo, on Monday. [EPA/EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY]
NEWS

Athens and Cairo discuss energy links, possible LNG supply