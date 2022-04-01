iapr-eyes-500-checks-per-day

The tax administration has drafted a particularly ambitious business plan for 2022 with more than 170,000 inspections for tax evasion and smuggling.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) intends to send all its competent staff out to the streets and markets for extensive and comprehensive checking, cross-checking and sifting through data by activating online weapons against tax dodging and for the identification of undeclared incomes and the collection of expired dues.

This year the tax mechanism will employ new instruments, along with automatic procedures for the collection of overdue arrears to the state. The taxman will use the figures from the myData electronic bookkeeping platform, mainly targeting value-added tax evasion.

The IAPR action plan also provides for the automatic seizing of assets and on-the-spot inspections with the use of interconnected tablets through which inspectors will obtain direct access to the profile of the taxpayers or corporations being probed and be able to immediately issue reports with the result of the inspection.

Priority goes to first-time debtors, those who have lower debts from previous years and can reach arrangements, and the forced collection procedures using risk analysis criteria.