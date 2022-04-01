ECONOMY

Hellenic Export Credit Company SA gets go-ahead



A draft bill turning the Organization of Export Credit Insurance (OAEP) into a societe anonyme was approved by majority vote in Parliament on Thursday.

The new entity will be called the Hellenic Export Credit Company SA.

During a hearing on Tuesday, related agencies expressed their full support for it, including the Panhellenic Exporters Association, with its President of the Board Christina Sakellaridi saying this was a long-overdue step, as well as the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE), the Exporters Association of Crete and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Konstantinos Fragogiannis told the plenary that economic diplomacy and extroversion were basic government policies, while during in the last two years “we had a record number of strategic investments – 4.8 billion euros’ worth of strategic investments have been approved, and another €7.4 billion are in the pipeline and expected to be approved in the following weeks.”

