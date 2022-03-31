ECONOMY

Online platform opens for submission of tax declarations

online-platform-opens-for-submission-of-tax-declarations

The platform for filing 2021 income tax declarations opened on Thursday.

Upon entering the Taxisnet platform, taxpayers must confirm their personal and contact details.

About 6.4 million taxpayers are required to file tax declarations by the end of June.

It should be noted that the solidarity levy for income from salaries of the private sector, business, real estate and dividends remains suspended.

The income tax that is due after the processing of tax returns can be paid in eight equal monthly installments, with the first due by the end of July and the last by February 28, 2023.

Taxation
READ MORE
[Pantelis Saitas/AMNA]
ECONOMY

VAT reductions on food products mulled

some-e-payments-reap-tax-cuts
TAXATION

Some e-payments reap tax cuts

levy-on-energy-firms-profits
ENERGY

Levy on energy firms’ profits

[Intime]
TAXATION

Road tax by the month to be activated in May

tax-authority-probing-suspicious-rental-rate-hikes
PROPERTY TAXATION

Tax authority probing suspicious rental rate hikes

the-details-of-the-new-enfia
PROPERTY TAXATION

The details of the new ENFIA