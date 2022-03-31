online-platform-opens-for-submission-of-tax-declarations

The platform for filing 2021 income tax declarations opened on Thursday.

Upon entering the Taxisnet platform, taxpayers must confirm their personal and contact details.

About 6.4 million taxpayers are required to file tax declarations by the end of June.

It should be noted that the solidarity levy for income from salaries of the private sector, business, real estate and dividends remains suspended.

The income tax that is due after the processing of tax returns can be paid in eight equal monthly installments, with the first due by the end of July and the last by February 28, 2023.