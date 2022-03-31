ATHEX: March ends with 1.38% loss for index

Worries over Russia’s intentions in Ukraine and its relationship with the West saw the benchmark of the Greek bourse give up 0.59% for the second session in a row on Thursday, though this time the banks index did not go down. March has closed with relatively small losses, given the circumstances, while banks recorded minor monthly gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 879.45 points, down from Wednesday’s 884.70 points. On a monthly basis it declined 1.38%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.52%, ending at 2,127.94 points, though the banks index expanded 0.29%, as Eurobank grew 0.81%, National was up 0.72%, Alpha eased 0.36% and Piraeus parted with 0.35%.

Among the other blue chips Sarantis fell 2.58%, PPC and Motor Oil lost 2.56%, EYDAP was down 2% and OTE dropped 1.62%, while Aegean rose 2.59%.

In total 44 stocks made gains, 57 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.6 million euros, just below Wednesday’s €73.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.12% to close at 66.90 points.