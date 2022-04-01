Eurostat: Greek inflation seen at 8% in March

Inflation in Greece jumped to 8% in March, year-on-year, according to preliminary data released on Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 7.5% in March 2022, up from 5.9% in February.

Looking at the main components of eurozone inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in March (44.7%, compared with 32.0% in February), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (5.0%, compared with 4.2% in February), non-energy industrial goods (3.4%, compared with 3.1% in February) and services (2.7%, compared with 2.5% in February).