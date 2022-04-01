ECONOMY

Eurostat: Greek inflation seen at 8% in March

eurostat-greek-inflation-seen-at-8-in-march
[Intime News]

Inflation in Greece jumped to 8% in March, year-on-year, according to preliminary data released on Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 7.5% in March 2022, up from 5.9% in February.

Looking at the main components of eurozone inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in March (44.7%, compared with 32.0% in February), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (5.0%, compared with 4.2% in February), non-energy industrial goods (3.4%, compared with 3.1% in February) and services (2.7%, compared with 2.5% in February).

Statistics
READ MORE
greek-unemployment-fell-to-11-9-in-february
ECONOMY

Greek unemployment fell to 11.9% in February

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Greek inflation surged to 7.2 pct in February

[Pantelis Saitas/AMNA]
ECONOMY

Signs show more pressure ahead from inflation

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Commission sees 4.9% GDP growth this year in Greece

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Greek inflation soars to 5.1% in December

greek-inflation-soars-to-4-8-in-november
ECONOMY

Greek inflation soars to 4.8% in November