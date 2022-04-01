floating-lng-storage-unit-in-revythoussa-feasible

The addition of a floating LNG storage unit at the Revythoussa terminal station, west of Attica, is feasible and useful for ensuring security in the natural gas supply, a source from Greek gas grid operator DESFA told state-run news agency AMNA on Friday.

The usefulness of a floating storage unit is not restricted to improving (almost doubling) storage capacity at Revythoussa, but mainly because it will increase the flexibility of LNG supply chain. Namely, it will make it possible to receive supply ships at times when the fixed storage units are full, allowing the reception of more ships at a time when international demand for LNG cargos is high.

It was very important that this solution be implemented rapidly as the demand for such infrastructure is high due to the war in Ukraine, the source said.

According to a decision reached at the urgent meeting of the Crisis Management Committee of the Environment and Energy Ministry on Wednesday, DESFA must submit an initial cost/benefit analysis regarding the addition of a floating LNG unit on Friday.

