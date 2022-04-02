greek-hospitals-set-for-energy-upgrades

The energy upgrade of 68 Greek hospitals will be funded through the National Strategic Reference Framework, known in Greece as ESPA, and should be completed three years from now, ministers said on Thursday.

At a press conference on ESPA and public hospitals, ministers of development and investments, Adonis Georgiadis, and health, Thanos Plevris, as well as Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga, said the cost totaled 260 million euros and would also be supplemented by Recovery Fund resources.

The plan includes the largest Greek hospitals and will go through the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED).

If the process is not completed within three years, they noted, the upgrade will need to continue in the next ESPA programming round.