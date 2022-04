Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea began flying out of its Athens hub on Saturday, having scheduled 14 services to and from the Greek capital for this season, including four new destinations (Bilbao, Bordeaux, Nantes and Turin) as of end-May.

In total it will offer over 560,000 seats this year, up from 182,000 last year and 518,000 in 2019.

Volotea employs over 70 people in Athens.