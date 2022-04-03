greek-and-french-banks-hold-investment-event

Greek and French development and investment banks are organizing a special event in the context of the “Growing Together” initiative in Athens on Monday.

The event is co-organized by the French public investment bank Bpifrance, the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) and the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI), under the auspices of the Development and Investments Ministry.

Leading entrepreneurs, investment fund managers and national development banks will exchange views on their joint development in Europe as ways of leveraging innovation and development.

Four separate sub-conferences will provide opportunities for the exchange of proposals on trends, opportunities, challenges and solutions.

Topics will include investments in the creativity and culture industry, green energy, innovation and investments in health and the challenges faced by the sustainable food and rural food sectors.