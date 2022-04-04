condor-increasing-us-greece-flight-connections

Condor Airlines announced on Monday that as of April 18 it will start offering more flights from Athens to the US via Frankfurt, in cooperation with Lufthansa.

It is adding connection flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and New York.

It will also operate flights from eight airports in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to various destinations in Greece including Athens.

This summer it will fly four times a week between Athens and Duesseldorf and twice a week between Athens and Leipzig.