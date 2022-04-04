nicosia-boosts-its-energy-sector-strategy

Republic of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades stressed on Monday the important steps that have been taken in the last two years within the framework of the government’s strategic planning in the energy sector.

He was speaking at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia during which Neophytos Hadjigeorgiou was reappointed as a member of the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA).

In his address, Anastasiades said that he proceeded with the reappointment of Neophytos Hadjigeorgiou as a member of CERA, taking into account, in addition to his academic knowledge and years of experience in energy issues, his great contribution to the multifaceted work carried out by the authority.

That work, he said, directly concerns the national goal, which is set to make energy a source of wealth, prosperity and security for the country and an instrument for green growth.

Anastasiades referred to the integrated strategic planning of the government, which focuses on the creation of a competitive and healthy internal electricity market, the lifting of the energy isolation of Cyprus, the arrival and creation of a natural gas market, and the further penetration of renewable energy sources in Cyprus’ energy balance.

The president noted the substantial steps taken in the last two years in the framework of the actions of this strategic planning. Among other things, he underlined the adoption of bills concerning the regulatory framework for the operation of the competitive electricity market, the establishment of CERA and its office as a single legal entity under public law, and the independence of the Cyprus Transmission System Operator.

Anastasiades went on to say that the government has additionally adopted the National Plan for Energy and Climate with a horizon of implementation in 2030, which is based on the recommendations of the European Union Green Agreement on achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

At the same time, Anastasiades said, the government submitted to the Parliament a bill for the promotion of renewable energy sources, which, among others, provides for the creation of a specialized one-stop center in order to facilitate the information, service and licensing process of renewable energy sources projects.