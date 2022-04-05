ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Local stocks fail to clear 900 points

athex-local-stocks-fail-to-clear-900-points

The benchmark of the Greek stock market had its first attempt at the 900-point level after a long time but failed to surmount it, as it settled with minor gains on a day of relatively increased turnover on Tuesday. The Bank of America review of the local banking sector with a negative outlook sent bank stocks lower, tipping the overall balance in favor of sellers in the end.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 892.68 points, shedding 0.09% from Monday’s 893.47 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.19%, ending at 2,162.39 points.

The banks index declined 1.44%, with Alpha giving up 2.52%, Eurobank parting with 1.70% and Piraeus conceding 0.95%, just as National edged up 0.03%.

Aegean Airlines eased 2.79% and Lamda Development dropped 1.83%, while Terna Energy rose 1.84% and Quest Holdings added 1.65%.

In total 46 stocks reported gains, 54 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €49.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.57% to close at 67.15 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-blue-chips-buoy-up-benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Blue chips buoy up benchmark

athex-strong-end-to-week-of-stock-gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Strong end to week of stock gains

athex-march-ends-with-1-38-loss-for-index
STOCKS

ATHEX: March ends with 1.38% loss for index

athex-investors-indulge-in-profit-taking
STOCKS

ATHEX: Investors indulge in profit taking

athex-bourse-jumps-at-prospect-of-peace
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse jumps at prospect of peace

athex-bourse-posts-rebound-on-talks-optimism
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse posts rebound on talks optimism