ATHEX: Local stocks fail to clear 900 points

The benchmark of the Greek stock market had its first attempt at the 900-point level after a long time but failed to surmount it, as it settled with minor gains on a day of relatively increased turnover on Tuesday. The Bank of America review of the local banking sector with a negative outlook sent bank stocks lower, tipping the overall balance in favor of sellers in the end.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 892.68 points, shedding 0.09% from Monday’s 893.47 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.19%, ending at 2,162.39 points.

The banks index declined 1.44%, with Alpha giving up 2.52%, Eurobank parting with 1.70% and Piraeus conceding 0.95%, just as National edged up 0.03%.

Aegean Airlines eased 2.79% and Lamda Development dropped 1.83%, while Terna Energy rose 1.84% and Quest Holdings added 1.65%.

In total 46 stocks reported gains, 54 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €49.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.57% to close at 67.15 points.