Natural gas subsidy is doubled for this month

The state subsidy for natural gas bills will this month be twice as high as in March, amounting to 40 euros per thermal kilowatt-hour in April against €20 in March, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas announced on Tuesday in a letter to natural gas supplying companies.

All 540,000 domestic consumers of the fuel stand to benefit from this subsidy, as well as commercial and industrial consumers, regardless of their size, turnover or staff numbers, with the exception of electricity producers.

The ministry added that the discount DEPA Commercial offers is extended to April, taking the sum of all subsidy measures this month to €88.74 million.

