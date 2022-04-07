housing-for-young-couples-and-the-jobless

The Public Employment Agency (DYPA), hitherto known as OAED, will provide social housing for young couples, salary workers and the unemployed, as well as loans and rent subsidies.

Furthermore, in the context of its main mission, which remains the implementation of policies to bolster employment, combat joblessness and care for the unemployed, the new agency will introduce criteria for handing out various benefits and provide for specific terms and conditions for the jobless to retain their unemployment card.

Therefore any jobless person with a family income of over 20,000 euros per year will be ejected from the register of the unemployed.