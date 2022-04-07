french-tourists-eye-cyprus

New prospects for tourist arrivals from France have emerged both in the short and medium term, Cyprus Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios stated, noting that the country has managed to break into the French market after three long years.

Speaking from Paris, where he is holding meetings with French tour operators, Perdios said that last year, which was a year with limited connectivity, a mere 35,000 tourists arrived in Cyprus from France, while this year there are 100,000 available seats in five direct weekly flights connecting Cyprus with the main cities of France.

Following coordinated efforts by the Deputy Ministry, the Ministry of Transport and Hermes Airports in recent years, there are now 20 flights per week to and from France, which is, according to the minister, a great improvement as two years ago there was no direct connectivity.

Five airlines (Wizz Air, EasyJet, Ryanair, Tus Airways and Transavia), he added, will connect Cyprus with Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon and Strasbourg.

“Because of this, we anticipate an increase in arrivals from France this year and we hope that it will make up for the loss of Russian tourists due to the war in Ukraine,” he said.