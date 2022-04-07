PPC: Customer support led to negative results

Public Power Corporation (PPC) lags behind other listed firms in including women in its board of directors.

Public Power Corporation (PPC) on Tuesday reported pre-tax losses of 149.8 million euros and after tax losses of €18.4 million in 2021, although earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled €871.7 million, ensuring the continuation of investments.

PPC said a package of support measures for its clients to offset higher energy prices reached €800 million and led to negative results in 2021.

The electricity utility said the energy crisis that began in 2021 more than tripled spending for natural gas purchases to €910.1 million, with spending on natural gas rising five times in the fourth quarter of last year.

Spending on carbon dioxide emissions rights jumped to €699.2 million in 2021 from €393.5 million in 2020, while net debt fell by €1.4 billion to €1.9 billion after completion of a share capital increase plan last autumn.