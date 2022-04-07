ECONOMY

EIB’s Hoyer, Staikouras discuss investments

European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer is visiting Athens next week, having hosted a meeting with Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras at EIB headquarters in Luxembourg this week.

Hoyer said the two men discussed “both the current EIB and European Investment Fund engagement and opportunities to support sectors impacted by energy and uncertainties triggered by the war in Ukraine.”

Staikouras added that “this visit provided an opportunity to discuss how Greek and EIB financing and technical experts are working hand in hand to unlock clean energy, business and digitalization investment using the unique opportunities provided by the EU Recovery and Resilience Fund.”

