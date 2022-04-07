ATHEX: Stock rise contained by close

The benchmark of the Greek stock market returned to 890 points on Thursday, bucking the trend of decline on most eurozone bourses, although its gains were moderated during the closing auctions and trading volume was particularly reduced. Banks lost most of the ground they had earned during the day, while smaller stocks fared better.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 890.85 points, adding 0.75% to Wednesday’s 884.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.70%, ending at 2,155.10 points, and mid-caps advanced 1.29%.

The banks index grew 0.58%, as Eurobank rose 1.98%, Alpha stayed put, National eased 0.09% and Piraeus eased 0.36%.

Ellaktor jumped 7%, OTE telecom collected 1.80%, Coca-Cola HBC bagged 1.71% and Motor Oil increased 1.58%, while Quest Holdings sank 2.76% and Aegean Air declined 1.10%.

In total 69 stocks posted gains, 32 suffered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €65.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.13% to 67.46 points.