Trade deficit almost three times as high this February

The soaring prices of energy products and raw materials have resulted in the trebling of the trade deficit: Although exports posted a significant increase in February, mainly thanks to the rise in the price of fuel Greek enterprises sell abroad, imports that are always greater in absolute figures grew by almost three times as much.

The data released on Thursday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed that the trade deficit in February amounted to 3.12 billion euros, up 171.8% year-on-year.

However, when fuel is excluded, the deficit rose only 67.8% from February 2021. Exports rose 25.4%, but imports jumped 66.9%.

