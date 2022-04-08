ECONOMY BANKING

Bank of China sees local opportunities

Xinhua

The Bank of China intends to significantly expand its funding portfolio for Greek-owned businesses, as the office it opened in Greece in 2019 is only just beginning to develop.

The Bank of China will offer “matchmaking” services between Greek and Chinese enterprises wishing to get active either in bilateral trade or in joint investments in both countries, so they can secure the ideal match, according to Li Shuping, Greece general manager and country head for the Bank of China. She also told Kathimerini, at the 7th Delphi Economic Forum she is participating in, that sectors such as renewable energy sources, as well as energy in general, and major corporate loans are at the focus of the lender’s interest.

The bank has already financed some major projects of Greek interest, such as Cosco’s investment in Piraeus and the local power grid.

Li added that the local office of the Chinese lender will soon increase its staff, pandemic permitting, in order to cover the requirements of the business plan in place, as the Bank of China is eager to form part of Greece’s expansion in green energy, infrastructure etc.

