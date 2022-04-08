ECONOMY

Bulgaria, Romania gain access to DESFA LNG station in Revythoussa

bulgaria-romania-gain-access-to-desfa-lng-station-in-revythoussa
[Shutterstock]

Bulgaria and Romania requested and obtained access to the DESFA Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) station in Revythoussa off Athens, sources inside the Environment and Energy Ministry said on Friday. 

The unloading of 142,500 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas is already scheduled for May on behalf of MET Energy, which operates in Bulgaria.

During her visit to the Revythoussa station on Thursday, European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson acknowledged that “Greece, with its existing and planned infrastructure, plays a key role in security of the EU gas supply.”

During the visit, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas presented Greece’s plan for securing energy supply in the event of a disruption of gas supply from Russia. The plan foresees the expansion of Revythoussa’s storage capacity with the addition of a floating tank. [AMNA]

Energy Security
READ MORE
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, Tuesday, Feb 15. [AP]
ECONOMY

Greece makes plans for additional gas supply as Ukraine tensions rise

‘The government is taking significant steps to proceed with the decarbonization of the country, but at the same time it is creating an entire portfolio of opportunities that will help businesses also grow in the changing environment,’ says Rich Lesser.
RICH LESSER

Geopolitical tensions undermining climate change action

Public Power Corporation (PPC) lags behind other listed firms in including women in its board of directors.
ECONOMY

PPC: Customer support led to negative results

ppc-to-increase-coal-mining-for-power-supply-security-sources-say
ECONOMY

PPC to increase coal mining for power supply security, sources say

[AP]
ECONOMY

Accelerating exploration for Greek hydrocarbons

natural-gas-subsidy-is-doubled-for-this-month
FINANCE

Natural gas subsidy is doubled for this month