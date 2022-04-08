Bulgaria, Romania gain access to DESFA LNG station in Revythoussa

Bulgaria and Romania requested and obtained access to the DESFA Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) station in Revythoussa off Athens, sources inside the Environment and Energy Ministry said on Friday.

The unloading of 142,500 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas is already scheduled for May on behalf of MET Energy, which operates in Bulgaria.

During her visit to the Revythoussa station on Thursday, European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson acknowledged that “Greece, with its existing and planned infrastructure, plays a key role in security of the EU gas supply.”

During the visit, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas presented Greece’s plan for securing energy supply in the event of a disruption of gas supply from Russia. The plan foresees the expansion of Revythoussa’s storage capacity with the addition of a floating tank. [AMNA]