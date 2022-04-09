ECONOMY

Local government to benefit from Antonis Tritsis Program 

[AMNA]

Α total of 106 new projects will be included in the Antonis Tritsis Program for the support of local authorities, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou posted on Friday on Twitter.

He wrote that “106 new projects amounting to 389.28 million euros will be included for financing in the Antonis Tritsis Development Program. All projects of the last 12 months amount to €2.1 billion. With a plan we are accelerating the procedures and strengthening the local government.”

