Two Celestyal cruise liners set sail this month

Celestyal Cruises announced the dynamic resumption of its three- and four-night cruises across the Aegean Sea on April 18 with its Celestyal Crystal liner, which as of April 29 will be undertaken by Celestyal Olympia.

On the same date, Celestyal Crystal will start the seven-night cruise programs.

CEO Chris Theophilides said “we are sailing with enthusiasm in a few days’ time, more certain and renewed, knowing well that we offer authentic cruise experiences and a unique way for our passengers to explore Greece, its islands and its culture, and we draw from our priceless experience and knowledge in the Greek cruise market.”

