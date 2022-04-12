ECONOMY ECONOMY

Fraport Greece completes five years of investment and airport operation

fraport-greece-completes-five-years-of-investment-and-airport-operation

Fraport Greece on Monday completed five years since it assumed the operation, management and complete overhaul of 14 regional Greek airports.

In a statement, the company comprising German airport operator Fraport AG and Greek infrastructure investor Copelouzos, said that the 440-million-euro project which began on April 11, 2017 was one of the largest private investments in the country, and was particularly challenging as it had to be implemented as a multi-level project simultaneously at 14 diverse locations across the country, including Corfu.

The company successfully delivered the upgraded airports three months ahead of schedule.

[Reuters]
