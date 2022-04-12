Fraport Greece completes five years of investment and airport operation
Fraport Greece on Monday completed five years since it assumed the operation, management and complete overhaul of 14 regional Greek airports.
In a statement, the company comprising German airport operator Fraport AG and Greek infrastructure investor Copelouzos, said that the 440-million-euro project which began on April 11, 2017 was one of the largest private investments in the country, and was particularly challenging as it had to be implemented as a multi-level project simultaneously at 14 diverse locations across the country, including Corfu.
The company successfully delivered the upgraded airports three months ahead of schedule.