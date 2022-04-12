elpedison-plans-new-gas-facility

Elpedison, the subsidiary of Hellenic Petroleum and Italy’s Edison, intends to make the most of the opportunities Greece’s position offers for the shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe by applying for an independent Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) in Thessaloniki.

The company submitted an application for an FSRU license to the Regulatory Authority for Energy. The project is to be developed off Thessaloniki in the Thermaikos Gulf and is expected to start operations in 2025.

Elpedison announced the FSRU will have an LNG storage capacity of 170,000 cubic meters and will be able to deliver up to 20 million c.m. of natural gas per day. The project will also include a network of onshore and underwater pipelines to connect the FSRU with the two Elpedison electricity production units in Thessaloniki, as well as with the existing pipelines of the gas grid in the region.

The Thessaloniki FSRU construction will offer Elpedison greater flexibility in importing and managing gas quantities, especially at peak periods, as well as allowing for the most efficient operation of the supply chain, according to the company.